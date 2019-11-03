SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office reports a man wanted for abusing a 4-year-old boy has turned himself in and was arrested at the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.

According to deputies, 27-year-old Brandon Scott Meeks, was wanted by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office for the abuse of a four-year-old boy.

Deputies said the investigation began in December of 2018 when the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit began looking into the abuse after the child was brought to the hospital with injuries to his genitals and bruising on his body.

Deputies report it was determined to be non-accidental trauma and the child was later forensically interviewed at the Terrie Hess House Child Advocacy Center in Salisbury.

Through the course of the investigation, Meeks was developed as a suspect along with the child's mother, Hannah Eller. The investigation also revealed Meeks had held the child victim underwater in the bathtub as another form of punishment. Hannah Eller, 25, was found to have been aware of the abuse and was present when some of it occurred, however, failed to stop, report, or take measures to prevent additional abuse, deputies report.

Detectives obtained warrants on both Meeks and Eller for child abuse charges and Eller was arrested on Saturday, March 9 and was placed in the Rowan County Jail under a $75,000 bond.

Meeks has been removed from the Sheriff’s Most Wanted List. He was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.