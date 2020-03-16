MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says Ray Wilson has been found safe.
The previous story is below.
---
He left in a silver 2004 Dodge Ram – and said he may harm himself.
That's why deputies are determined to track down Ray Wilson. The 31-year-old was last seen at 3:30 a.m. Monday, leaving a home in Bradenton.
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says he was wearing a camo jacket over a black short sleeve t-shirt, gray cargo shorts, and black Adidas sandals.
His truck's license plate number is 605-8JS.
Anyone with information about Wilson should call (941) 747-3011.
