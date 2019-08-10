SAN ANTONIO — If you have ever wondered what each state's favorite Halloween candy is, you are in luck! A new interactive map makes it easy to see which candy is most preferred across the 50 states.

Candystore.com

The map is provided by the website, Candystore.com. You can hover over each state, even the tiny ones up in the northeast east, to see that state's pick.

Texans might be surprised to find out that Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are the top candy for the Lone Star State. The map also shows the second and third choices of the residents. For Texas, those are Starburst and Sour Patch Kids respectively.

The map even includes Alaska (Twix) and Hawaii (Skittles).

Click here to state searching the states.

RELATED: Some spooky fun for the kiddos!

RELATED: Texas Outdoors: This patch is about more than just pumpkins!

RELATED: ‘Hocus Pocus’ to air 29 times on Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween: See the full schedule