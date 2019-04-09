COLUMBIA, S.C. — Parris Island Marine recruit station and the Beaufort air station have been ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Dorian moves up the coast.

Letter from Marine Corp Air Station Beaufort commanding officer for evacuation during Hurricane Dorian

WLTX

Col. Timothy P. Miller, Beaufort station base commanding officer ordered the evacuation effective as of 1200 on Monday September 2. In his letter he says that all non-essential Department of Defense personnel aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. Personnel are encouraged to proceed to a safe haven location no less than 100 miles/no more than 400 miles and remain until the evacuation is terminated.

The Beaufort air station is home to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501, which trains F-35B pilots.