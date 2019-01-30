COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Mayor Steve Benjamin of Columbia, is urging residents displaced by the housing crisis at Allen Benedict Court, that they will be in permanent housing soon.

"We've been assured by this Friday that every single resident that has been displaced will have vouchers in-hand to pick between three permanent housing units they can move to," says Mayor Benjamin.

He spoke to reporters following his State of the City address on Tuesday night.

Not only is the city of Columbia working to get more than 400 people in permanent housing, but Benjamin says he is working to secure a $30 million dollar grant from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, to build hundreds of affordable housing units throughout the city.

For now, they are awaiting results from the investigation into the deaths of two men at Allen Benedict court on January 17, 2019. There were reported gas leaks throughout the complex during 2018.

"We'll make sure that the full investigation is conducted by our city police department and fire department and that's turned over for an independent investigation by whoever it goes to, whether that's SLED or our solicitor."

While the city of Columbia does not have the authority to fire anyone from the Columbia Housing Authority, they do have the ability to remove commissioners from the housing authority board.

"Wherever the facts take us, we will follow the facts and act accordingly," says Benjamin. "I just think it's so easy and so dangerous at this time to want to speechify or give political answers. I think we follow the facts and we make sure that at the end of the day that whoever has not done their job or done something wrong is held accountable."

He says there are plans to demolish Allen Benedict Court in the future.