GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff's office is on the lookout for someone who may be missing a class ring after they came across it at a local pawn shop.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office has released photos of the ring, which appears to belong to a 1987 graduate of the Medical College of Georgia with the initials L.I.S. The graduate may also have a master's in nursing.

"We aren't certain the ring is stolen, but we would like to speak to the original owner just to be sure since the person who pawned it did not purchase it," the sheriff's office wrote.

The sheriff's office said it had contacted the college for the year's graduation records but added that it "had not led to a breakthrough yet."

Now, the Greene County Sheriff's Office has released pictures of the ring in hopes that it can solve the mystery and get the ring back to its rightful owner - or at least verify it was meant to end up in a pawn shop.

