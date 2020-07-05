SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Supreme Court of Tennessee announced Megan Boswell will be arraigned on Friday, May 8.

Boswell, the mother of deceased 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, is being arraigned after a grand jury indicted her for false reporting, according to the Sullivan County Criminal Court Clerk.

This is the original charge that was bound over to the grand jury from sessions court.

Boswell will be arraigned before Second Judicial District Sullivan County Criminal Court Judge James F. Goodwin.

This will be a video arraignment. The live stream on the Tennessee Courts YouTube page will begin around 8:55 a.m. before the arraignment begins at 9 a.m.

The defendant, attorneys, and others will not appear in the courtroom.

Evelyn Boswell was found dead in March on a relative's property.

