An Aiken county man has been charged with robbing and firing into a home in Orangeburg county.

“You don’t come into this county and threaten the citizens here, I don’t care who or where you are,” sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “You can be in the next county or the next country, we’ll be right there with you.”

Dontell Harling, 19, of Aiken, has been charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy and malicious injury to personal property.

During Monday’s court hearing, bond was denied on the burglary and armed robbery charge. Bond was set on the remaining charges at $22,000.

Harling is the second individual taken into custody as 17-year-old Jermiez Bostick was also charged with the same crimes as Harling.

Bond was denied on Bostick as well.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a Springfield residence on October 24 after a family reported having been robbed and fired on.

Two brothers at a Samaria Road residence said that around 11 p.m. between eight and 10 suspects in three vehicle drove up, according to the report.

The brothers said the group made small talk before they then threatened the pair at gunpoint, demanding money.

One of the gunmen threatened to shoot the brothers, but was voted down as the subject began to leave after taking a small amount of cash from the victims.

As the vehicle began to leave, the victims got behind a tree in case they were fired on.

Shots then rang out, striking the home and a vehicle in the yard.

“Fortunately, out of six people at this house, no one was injured in this,” Ravenell said. “Besides these two, we’ve got more in the group identified and warrants in hand. You’re next.”