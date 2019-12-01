COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina men's basketball game against Missouri that was postponed due to weather has a tentative game day.

The game has now been scheduled for Sunday January 13 at 1 PM pending the weather permitting Missouri's travel to Columbia on Saturday.

A final determination on the tentative rescheduled match-up will be announced on Saturday afternoon.



Should the game be played on Sunday, original tickets for the match-up will be honored. There will be no ticket refunds. Ticket vouchers distributed to those students who participated in the Read With The Gamecocks and Martin's Math Club programs will also still be honored.