The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Ten Mile Road Saturday afternoon.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian woman is lucky to be alive after her car became pinned under a semi-trailer during a chain reaction crash on Interstate 84 near Meridian Saturday afternoon.

Idaho State Police investigated a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-84 near Ten Mile Road at 4:32 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a 2016 Hyundai Accent, driven by a juvenile, was eastbound on I-84 when it struck a 2001 Subaru Impreza, driven by 29-year-old Jaquelyn Komperud of Meridian.

The impact of the crash force the Impreza under the rear of a semi-trailer, driven by 29-year-old Ozren Kuljanin of Las Vegas, Nevada. The car was dragged for about 75 feet until the truck could come to a stop.

Amazingly, no one was hurt in the crash including the woman pinned under the trailer.

Police say all occupants in the vehicles were wearing seatbelts.



The two left lanes of eastbound I-84 were blocked for around two hours while emergency crews responded to the crash.