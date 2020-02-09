x
Florida's largest school district under siege by cyberattacks

The FBI is investigating the situation.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Officials say cyberattacks are still causing trouble for Florida's largest school district.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says multiple attacks Wednesday morning follow similar attempts on Monday and Tuesday.

Students returned to classes under a remote learning plan on Monday. Officials say the cyberattacks and a software glitch marred opening day.

More than 200,000 students have managed to log on, and are being asked to remain online. The remaining students and teachers were asked to use an alternate method of logging on while the FBI and Secret Service investigate the situation. 

