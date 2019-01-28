COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Birth Place Outreach Ministries opened their doors to feed those in need Sunday.

It's something they do after every Sunday service, but what's unique about this effort is one tiny volunteer who is making a big impact.

Nevaeh Foster, 8, is a little girl on a mission to help those in need.

"She's very joyful and that makes my heart just overwhelmed," Outhe Martin said.

Born with Down Syndrome, she can't always say what she's feeling, but it's what she does that means the most to people around her.

"How she acts and plays around and stuff, like, it just brings joy to me," Shelita Rose said. "I [go] through a whole lot sometimes.... it brightens my day."

On Sunday, at Outreach Ministries, Foster worked to bring smiles to those in need by offering hugs, company, or even dance moves.

"If I'm going through a lot and I actually see her, like, it makes me so happy," Rose said.

Her mom says Foster has both a firefighter and police uniform and is hoping to spread joy to them as well.

"We want people to see that Down Syndrome is a beautiful thing, you know?" Kim Phillips, Foster's mom, said. "With the right therapies and love and support from the community, nothing's impossible."