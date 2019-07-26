CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — On March 26, 2015, Paulette Scott walked out of her mother's home, in St. Matthews and has not been seen or heard from since.

After four years, investigators in Calhoun County are hoping you might be able to help them locate her.

Scott was last seen in an area off Wilson Avenue near Greenwing Lane in St. Matthews.

According to an incident report filed at the time of the 41-year old's disappearance, Scott had recently moved into her mother's home. She reportedly told her mother she needed to get some fresh air, walked out the front door, and has not been seen or heard from since.

At the time of her disappearance, Scott was wearing blue pajama pants with little brown dogs on them, a white shirt with 'Panthers vs Patriots' on it and a beige hoodie.

Today, she would be 45. If you know where she is, call Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at (803) 874-2741.