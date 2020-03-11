Unexploded military shell found in Newberry County

Police say it appears to be a discarded military relic found in an abandoned home.

According to Sheriff Lee Foster, a piece of military ordinance (explosive) was found off Colony Church Road in an abandoned home.

Sheriff Foster believes there is no criminal intent involved and it appears to be a discarded military relic.

Explosive Experts from SLED and Shaw Air Force Base are on the scene to dispose of the shell.

People living in the Colony Church area may hear a muffled explosion due to the disarming.