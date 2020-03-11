x
Unexploded military shell found in Newberry County

Police say it appears to be a discarded military relic found in an abandoned home.
Credit: MasterShot
Caution tape

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A military shell has been found in an abandoned home in Newberry county.,

According to Sheriff Lee Foster, a  piece of military ordinance (explosive) was found off Colony Church Road in an abandoned home. 

Sheriff Foster believes there is no criminal intent involved and it appears to be a discarded military relic.

Explosive Experts from SLED and Shaw Air Force Base are on the scene to dispose of the shell.  

People living in the Colony Church area may hear a muffled explosion due to the disarming. 

 There is no danger to the public. 