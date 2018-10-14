Columbia, SC (WLTX) — A Purple Heart Medal presentation took place at Fort Jackson Saturday in honor of the late Sgt. Perry Loyd's sacrifice during World War I.

Loyd was a volunteer soldier in the 371st infantry Regiment, 93rd Division (Colored). He was wounded in action on Sept. 29, 1918, during the Meuse-Argonne Offensive.

A hundred years later, his battle scars were honored as family, friends and soldiers gathered to recognize his achievements.

Among the crowd was his grandson and namesake Perry James.

Although James never met his grandfather, curiosity and a little push from his wife led him on a journey of discovery that brought this honor to light.

"When I found out my grandfather, I told my mother and she said, 'Son, can you please get me his Purple Heart?,' James said. "So, I went about doing the research to prove that he is deserving of a Purple Heart."

It was an uphill battle. One that Jame's said took much perseverance.

"We'd gotten turned down a couple of times," James said. "I told my mother, 'Don't worry, don't worry.' I'm a salesman by trade, so I know not to give up."

So he contacted Senator Tim Scott's office where staff helped him submit information to the Department of the Army and took time digging-up evidence.

Finally, the day had come.

"I was at my mother's house one afternoon and I got an email from Senator Tim Scott's office," James said. "'Your grandfather had been awarded the Purple Heart.' You would have thought we won the lottery for 20 million dollars the way me and my mother were jumping around the house."

On Saturday, James received the medal on behalf of his family, and, although he never had the chance to meet his grandfather he's happy to have him a little closer

"It's proof that my grandfather was a patriot, a war hero, and a leader of men," James said. "It gives me pride."

© 2018 WLTX