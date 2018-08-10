Editor's note: We have a crew pursuing this developing story and will have the latest on KARE 11 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. - A Twin Cities teaching assistant has been placed on administrative leave while Intermediate School District 917 investigates an alleged Twitter post calling for an act of violence against newly-sworn in U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

On Monday Superintendent Mark Zuzek posted a message on the district website detailing the allegation against the employee, who KARE 11 is not naming as she has not been charged with a crime. "Over the weekend, the district has received a complaint regarding an employee," the message reads. "The employee has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Pursuant with the Data Practices Act, we are limited to providing additional information regarding this matter."

On Monday Rosemount Public Schools Superintendent Mark Zuzek announced that the district employee who is alleged to have made the controversial post has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Zuzek confirmed with KARE 11's Danny Spewak that District 917 has received a substantial number of calls as parents and community members learned of the post and the message it forwards.

The post reportedly linked to the teacher involves a call for an act of violence against Kavanaugh, who was sworn in Saturday following an emotional and politically divisive confirmation process. Twitter exploded with messages blasting the post, which has been taken down along with the account of the person who posted it.

The FBI confirmed they are aware of the post and are looking into it.

© 2018 KARE