WACO, Texas — A Waco couple is hoping for a miracle after their 4-month-old daughter was diagnosed with a rare disease shortly after birth.

Marlee was born on Nov. 21, 2018, a happy and seemingly healthy baby girl. When she was 5 weeks old, her parents got news that changed their lives. Marlee was diagnosed with biliary atresia – a rare liver disease.

In February, Marlee was approved for a liver transplant, but has not yet found a donor, her parents Hayes and Adriana Harper said.

Earlier this month, after an appointment in Houston, the Harpers learned that Marlee’s liver was getting firm and her health was slightly deteriorating, according to a Facebook post. However, Marlee’s weight was increasing, which means she’s one step closer to a transplant.

Miracles for Marlee We are so grateful to be returning home after our appointment in Houston with her liver Drs... Our hearts are hurting a bit with some of the news we received.... They can feel her liver getting firm...

What is biliary atresia?

Biliary atresia is a rare disease of the liver and bile ducts that occurs in infants, according to cincinnatichildrens.org.

Cells within the liver produce a liquid called bile, which helps to digest fat and carry waste from the liver to the intestines to be expelled, according to cincinnatichildrens.org. The network of channels and ducts is called the biliary system. When the biliary system is working the way it should, it lets the bile drain from the liver into the intestines, the website says.

For a baby with biliary atresia, bile flow from the liver to the gallbladder is blocked, which causes the bile to be trapped inside the liver, which causes damage and scarring of the liver cells that leads to liver failure, according to cincinnatichildrens.org.

What are symptoms of biliary atresia?

Babies with biliary atresia seem healthy when they are born. Symptoms usually appear within the first two weeks to two months of life and include:

Jaundice

Dark urine

Discolored stool: Usually a clay-like color, sometimes accompanied by a hard, swollen abdomen.

Weight loss

Irritability

How is biliary artesia treated?

Biliary atresia can’t be treated with medication. It can be treated by performing a surgery called the Kasai procedure which re-establish bile flow from the liver into the intestine, according to cincinnatichildrens.org.

The procedure has a 60 to 85 percent success rate, the website said.

By the time an infant is 4 months old, surgery is unlikely to be helpful and a liver transplant may be necessary.

How can you help Marlee and others like her?

Get tested to see if you are a match to be a living donor. You can fill out a confidential online health questionnaire on the Baylor Scott and White website to determine if you are a potential donor candidate.

Miracles for Marlee is holding a benefit Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Backyard Bar & Grill in Waco to help raise money for Marlee's care.

The funds will go toward the cost of living while the family travels back and forth Houston for Marlee’s medical care. Once she receives a liver transplant, the Harper family will have to stay at the hospital for a month to six weeks as Marlee heals. Once released from the hospital, the family will have to stay in Houston to be close to doctors for at least 100 days.

A PayPal account has been set up to help support the family. If you’d like to donate, click here.

