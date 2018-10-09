WASHINGTON -- Police need your help locating three children who were last seen with a 23-year-old woman in Northeast, D.C. on Sunday.

Eighteen-month-old Shamirra Dudley, 3-year-old Aziah Powell and 6-year-old Amour Watts were last seen in the 800 block of Division Avenue with Tyana Dudley. She is described as black female, 5-feet-9-inches tall and 230 pounds. Police say Dudley is the mother of the 18-month-old and related to the two other missing girls.

According to D.C. police, the girls were with their grandmother before they went missing with Dudley. There was some time of disagreement between Dudley and family members prior to their disappearance.

Authorities said Dudley left the grandmother's home around 8:45 p.m. and she did not have permission from caregivers to take the children. They were reported missing around 9 p.m.

Police are still actively canvasing area. A command post set up on Division Avenue.

Officials do not have any reason to believe the kids are in danger or that Tyana would harm them.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the D.C. police.

© 2018 WUSA