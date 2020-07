The ring appears to be a two-tone men's wedding band, according to the post.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — If you're missing a wedding band, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department may be able to help.

According to a post on their Facebook page, a ring was turned into the department after it was found in a bag of food from Harvest Hope Food Bank (Midlands) several months ago.

