Georgia police issue alert for missing baby

Baby Jonha Harrison was last seen by his mother on Dec. 14. The mother was scheduled to pick Jonha up on Dec. 19, but the person never showed up, police said.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call Alert has been issued for a missing baby boy in Clayton County.

Police responded to the 8100 block of Kylie Court in Riverdale on Tuesday in reference to a "missing person call."

When officers arrived, they learned the mom gave the child, 7-month-old Jonha Harrison, to someone to care for him. At some point, the mom also gave permission for that person to leave the baby with someone else.

On Dec. 14, the mother saw baby Jonha on FaceTime, which was the last time she saw him. He was last seen wearing a large Nike jacket. The mother was scheduled to pick Jonha up on Dec. 19, but the second person never showed up, according to Clayton Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.