WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is going into day two of looking for 2-year-old Frankie Gonzalez.

In an early morning press conference June 2, Waco police said they will have SWAT officials, boats in the water and game wardens out searching for the toddler.

Clothing articles were also found around Waco, including a pair of black and white tennis shoes that were found around 18th Street and Herring Avenue at 6:30 a.m. Officials are still waiting to see if they belong to the toddler.

A Mickey Mouse shirt was also found near Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Lake Shore Drive. However, officials said they do not believe it belongs to Gonzalez.

The Waco Fire Department had rescue boats near the river, The McLennan County Sherriff's Office is sending out a helicopter, and the Waco PD is using a drone for the search, according to the Waco PD.

After an unsuccessful search Monday, Waco officials are now going into a second day of searching for the missing toddler.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Waco PD said Gonzalez was last seen at Cameron Park near University Parks and Herring Ave. under the bridge.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray Mickey Mouse shirt, grey mickey Mouse pants, and black and white Nike shoes.

An abduction alert was issued for Gonzalez by the Texas Amber Alert Network. Law enforcement officials believe him to be in grave danger.

If you see Gonzalez, call 9-1-1 or the Waco PD at (254) 750-7500.

