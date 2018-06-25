Authorities are searching for a 1-month-old girl reported missing from northern Florida.

Sundara Florence was last seen in the 900 block of SW 62nd Terrace in Gainesville.

She is described as 21 inches tall and 8 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

According to a Florida Missing Child Alert, she was last seen wearing a pink onesie with cupcakes on it.

Investigators believe she may be with Cornelius Florence, 28, who could be driving a gray Chevrolet Impala.

Cornelius is described as 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark gym shorts.

If you have any information about Sundara's whereabouts, please call the Alachua County Sheriff's Office at 352-367-4000. Or, simply dial 911.

© 2018 WTSP