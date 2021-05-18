Authorities said they think 13-year-old Jose Dominguez and 11-year-old Jesus Torres left their home near Conroe High School together on the morning of May 5.

Jose Dominguez, 13, and Jesus Torres, 11, were last seen on the morning of May 5.

Authorities said they believe the boys left together from their residence on Hunters Trail, near Conroe High School.

Authorities said they aren't sure what clothes the boys were wearing when they left but did offer physical descriptions.

Jose: 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 120 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, fair complexion

Jesus: 4 feet, 11 inches tall, 100 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, fair complexion