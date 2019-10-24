EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A sheriff's office in south Georgia is putting out a statewide alert in its search for a missing 79-year-old man.

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office has issued a Mattie's Call for John Frederick Walls who was reported missing on Wednesday after never making it to his destination. Since then, he has not returned home to his Irving Mercer Road home which has brought about the newly issued alert.

The Mattie's Call was established by Georgia in 2006 as an emergency alert for missing disabled and elderly people.

Walls is described as about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen at his home in Clyo, Georgia. Investigators said he left without his wallet or cell phone and may still be in a blue 2017 Kia Soul with a handicapped tag reading WWY125.

At the time he was last seen, Walls was seen wearing a plaid shirt and pajama pants. Effingham Sheriff's Office investigators said he has never been diagnosed with memory or cognitive issues but is known to be forgetful.

Anyone who locates Walls or may have seen him since his disappearance is asked to call the Effingham County Sheriff's Office at 912-754-3449.

