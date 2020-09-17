Endangered 75-year-old Inman man found safe

Warren Lynch was reported missing after he was last seen on Wednesday.

INMAN, S.C. — Agents with the South Carolina Department of Law Enforcement (SLED) say they have found a man who had been reported as missing from Inman, South Carolina.

Warren Lynch, 75, was last seen on Wednesday, September 16 around 3 p.m. on Fishermans Cove, according to Spartanburg County Sheriff's deputies.

Officials told News 19 that he was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Deputies say Lynch drives a red 2013 Chevrolet Equinox with South Carolina plate PYA-855.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.