Endangered 75-year-old Inman man found safe

INMAN, S.C. — Agents with the South Carolina Department of Law Enforcement (SLED) say they have found a man who had been reported as missing from Inman, South Carolina.
Warren Lynch, 75, was last seen on Wednesday, September 16 around 3 p.m. on Fishermans Cove, according to Spartanburg County Sheriff's deputies.
Officials told News 19 that he was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
Deputies say Lynch drives a red 2013 Chevrolet Equinox with South Carolina plate PYA-855.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts, can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
