RALEIGH, NC (WFMY) -- Police are searching for 11-year-old Tyquon Malik Brewington.

A Silver Alert was issued for Brewington, who may be suffering from a cognitive impairment after he was discovered missing from the 5000 block of Trinity Villiage Lane in Raleigh.

Brewington was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt with grey sleeves and a grey picture on the front, black pajama pants with green boxed designs and black flipflops.

Anyone with information regarding Tyquon Malik Brewington's whereabouts is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-831-6311.

