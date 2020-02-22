MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Matthews mom and her baby are missing after leaving their home Thursday night, the Matthews Police Department announced Friday. Tamera Jernel Brown and her child were last seen Friday in uptown Charlotte around Noon, according to police.

Police believe Brown is "possibly suffering from a mental health disability" and are asking for the public's help in locating the mother and her child.

They are believed to have left their home near Gander Cove Lane Thursday night around 10 p.m.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of them, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

No other information was immediately available.

