Remains have been recovered in search for a missing Orangeburg man.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Matt Trentham confirmed this Sunday to the Times and Democrat.

The remains of Jeremy Ballew, 36 were recovered on Friday afternoon in a pond near St. Matthews.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

“It will remain an open investigation until the cause and manner of death are determined by the coroner,” Trentham told the Times and Democrat.

Family members reported him missing saying he was last seen walking on Free Moon Circle towards Falls Branch road in St. Matthews.