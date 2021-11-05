Missing SC teen may be in Charlotte area

Rafael Adam Castro Silva, 15, was last seen on May 6. He ran away from home after an argument.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing 15-year-old who may be in the Charlotte or Rock Hill, Fort Mill area.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, Rafael Adam Castro Silva, 15, was last seen on May 6. He ran away from home after an argument.

He was picked up by a friend on May 7 and dropped off at the Fort Mill Care Center, according to law enforcement he called his parents to let them know he was okay.

He is 5'6", weighing 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie with a Vans logo, a black t-shirt, jeans, and white shoes. He has his ears pierced.

The teen may be in the Charlotte area or shelters in Rock Hill or Fort Mill.

Anyone with information about Silva should call 803-628-3059.