Amber Alert canceled after Missouri girl abducted from bus stop found safe

The Missouri State Highway Patrol did not include where the 15-year-old girl was found or under what circumstances. They are still searching for the suspect vehicle

CHARLESTON, Mo. — An Amber Alert for a Missouri girl who was reported to be abducted from a bus stop has been canceled.

“Child has been located and is safe,” the Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted in an update at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The highway patrol did not include where the girl was found or under what circumstances. They did say law enforcement are continuing to search for the vehicle and suspects involved.

The Amber Alert first went out shortly before 9 a.m. The highway patrol said the 15-year-old girl was last seen in the area of South Sixth and Commercial streets in Charleston, Missouri, which is about 40 miles south of Cape Girardeau.

The patrol said she was taken at about 7:30 a.m. Friday from a bus stop by two men who were wearing dark colored clothing. They were in a black Chevy SUV, possibly either a Tahoe or Suburban. The license plate is unknown.

The highway patrol released the photo below of the suspected vehicle involved in the Amber Alert.

In the update sent out Friday afternoon, the patrol said the suspect vehicle has not been found. No further descriptive details about the suspects have been released.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert or the suspects involved is asked to immediately call 911 or the Charleston Police Department at 573-573-683-3737.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.