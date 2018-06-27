Springfield, MO- Nathanael Smith, 22, was vacationing in the Ozarks last year when his family decided to eat at Lambert's Cafe.

Smith uses a wheelchair and has a mental disability. The U.S. Army veteran was discharged after a severe injury suffered in a training accident, his father said.

Smith and his parents were seated next to the kitchen door, according to a lawsuit, and when a Lambert's employee came out with their world-famous rolls, the rolls were dangerously hot.

The lawsuit said the server tossed a roll to Smith's father, handed a roll to his mother and placed a roll directly in front of Smith.

"Here you go, buddy," the server allegedly said.

The server gave no warning about the temperature of the roll, the lawsuit said, and Smith used his whole hand to grab the large roll.

Heat from the doughy roll hurt the young man's hand, documents say, but because of Smith's brain injury, his reaction to pain is to clench his fists.

Smith has no control over this reaction, the lawsuit said, and he drove his fingers deep into the center of the burning hot roll.

According to the lawsuit, Smith's father grabbed his son's arm and pried the roll from his hand piece by piece.

Servers brought a cool cloth, but the lawsuit said a blister began forming immediately.

Smith's parents immediately took him to the nearest emergency room, the lawsuit said, and he was diagnosed with second-degree burns.

The News-Leader spoke with Smith's father, Joseph, Tuesday morning about the incident. He said the family cut their vacation short and headed back to Florida after the incident at Lambert's.

Joseph Smith explained that his son became mentally disabled following a training accident in the Army about two years ago.

For about three weeks, Joseph Smith said his son was in a coma, before gradually waking up.

"He still hasn't totally woken up because he has severe brain damage," his father said.





His son has a limited memory of the past few years, Joseph Smith said, but he can remember his service.

"He knows he was in the Army, and he's very proud of that," his father said.

Joseph Smith said he quit his job to be his son's full-time caretaker.

Nathanael Smith doesn't talk much, his father said. He uses a "spell board" to point out letters and spell words.

"We're trying to expose him to as much normal activities as possible," Joseph Smith said. "And one of those is we do go out to eat frequently."

At most restaurants, servers bring Nathanael's food to his parents first, Joseph Smith said, but that didn't happen at Lambert's Cafe.

An attorney hired by the family declined to comment. Lambert's did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved