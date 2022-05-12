Veronica Hernandez becomes first ever Latina General Manager in Minor League Baseball

Veronica Hernandez was promoted to become the team’s first ever female General Manager and made history representing Latina women in sports management.

MODESTO, Calif. — A Latina woman has been named General Manager of the Modesto Nuts this week, a first in Minor League Baseball history.

Veronica Hernandez, who joined the Modesto Nuts in 2018 as Director of Marketing, was promoted to become the team’s first ever female General Manager, according to a press release from the team. Hernandez, who is Colombian, will now be one of three Latinx General Managers within all 120 teams in the minor league, and one of several General Managers who are women.

“It's a path that I am lucky enough to start paving for the Latina community and I hope I'm not the last,” Hernandez said. “I hope to see many others like me in this position in the future.”

Today the Seattle Mariners have announced that our own Veronica Hernandez has been named as our new General Manager! Congratulations Veronica!#GoNuts🥜 pic.twitter.com/COH1UTLwCf — Modesto Nuts (@ModestoNuts) May 11, 2022

The Modesto Nuts, a Seattle Mariners affiliated team in the MiLB, congratulated Hernandez in a Twitter post announcing her promotion Wednesday morning.

“I'm honored, it is a crazy feeling being in this position but I'm excited to see what this new chapter brings,” Hernandez said.

The team's leaders have advocated for Hernandez's promotion and acknowledge her value to the team.

"Veronica’s determination, hard work and love for the sport has shined these past four years and we couldn’t be more excited to have her lead the Modesto Nuts into the future,” Trevor Gooby, Senior Vice President of Ballpark operations, said in the press release.

