TAMPA, Fla. — The daughter of a missing woman put out an emotional appeal for information about her mother, who has been missing for 10 days.

"Mommy, people are seeing you. Please, please, please come home," a sobbing Candice Larry said as she and friends distributed fliers in Tampa on Friday.

Deborah Saucier, 62, was last seen Jan. 8. Her vehicle was found Jan. 14 at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park on North Boulevard in downtown Tampa.

Video from a street camera on Laurel Street showed her walking northbound, then west back toward North Boulevard. She then walked north across Laurel Street and under the I-275 overpass before going out of view.

She is 5-foot-3 and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a scar on her left wrist. She was last seen wearing a brown cap, an unknown color shirt and dark sweat pants.

She has medical issues and does not have her medicine. A Silver Alert has been issued.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa police at (813) 231-6130.

