PARIS, Texas — The "Momo Challenge" is resurfacing with one reported incident popping up in East Texas.

According to the Northeast Texas news website eMtPleasantExtra, a mom in Paris was shocked to discover the disturbing game had appeared while her kindergarten-aged daughter was playing a game on the mother's cell phone.

According to CBS News, the "Momo Game" or "Momo Challenge" gained international recognition last year and was initially considered a hoax, quickly becoming a widespread meme. However, in August 2018, law enforcement investigated the influence of the challenge in regards to the death of a 12-year-old in Argentina, worrying parents globally to the potentially real dangers of the challenge.

The “Momo Challenge” is similar to the “Blue Whale” challenge, which some blame on the deaths of two teenagers in the U.S.

HOW IT WORKS

When children participate in the challenge, they contact a stranger concealing themselves as "Momo" using a creepy image and communicating through the Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp.

Momo encourages a participant to complete various tasks if they want to avoid being "cursed." The tasks can include self-harm, which Momo asks the participant to provide photographic evidence in order to continue the game.

The game ends with Momo telling the participant to take their own life and record it for social media.

KEEP YOUR CHILDREN SAFE

It’s important to note that new challenges are arising on the internet all the time. The United Kingdom-based National Online Safety organization has created to a guide to raise awareness of the issue and law enforcement advice on helping parents to talk to their children about making safer decisions online.

National Online Safety

TELL THEM IT'S NOT REAL - Just like any urban legend or horror story, the concept can be quite frightening and distressing for young people. Whilst this may seem obvious, it’s important for you to reiterate to your child that "Momo" is not a real person and cannot directly harm them! Also, tell your child to not go openly searching for this content online as it may only cause more distress.

BE PRESENT - It’s important for you, as a parent or carer, to be present while your children are online. This will give you a greater understanding of what they are doing on their devices, as well as providing you with the opportunity to discuss, support and stop certain activities that your child may be involved in. As the nature of each task become progressively worse it’s also important to recognize any changes in your child’s behavior.

TALK REGULARLY WITH YOUR CHILD - As well as monitoring your child’s activity, it’s important for you discuss it with them too. Not only will this give you an understanding of their online actions, but those honest and frequent conversations will encourage your child to feel confident to discuss issues and concerns they may have related to the online world.

DEVICE SETTINGS AND PARENTAL CONTROLS - Ensure that you set up parental controls for your devices at home. This will help to restrict the types of content that your child can view, as well as help you to monitor their activity. In addition to this, it’s vital that you are aware of your device and account settings to ensure your child’s utmost safety. For example, on YouTube you can turn off ‘suggested auto-play’ on videos to stop your child from viewing content that they have not directly selected.

PEER PRESSURE - Trends and viral challenges can be tempting for children to take part in; no matter how dangerous or scary they seem. Make sure you talk to your child about how they shouldn’t succumb to peer pressure and do anything they are not comfortable with, online or offline. If they are unsure, encourage them to talk to you or another trusted adult.

REAL OR HOAX? - As a parent it is natural to feel worried about certain things you see online that may be harmful to your child. However, not everything you see online is true. Check the validity of the source and be mindful of what you share as it may only cause more worry.