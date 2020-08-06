COLUMBIA, S.C. — The warm and humid weather will stick around along with the chance for rain.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and this evening, but the chance for severe weather is low.

High temperatures today will be very seasonable, topping out in the upper 80s. Our average high this time of the year is 89 degrees.

It will be warm and muggy overnight. Lows will fall into the lower to middle 70s.

More scattered afternoon showers and storms will be possible Tuesday. Highs may climb into the lower 90s before the rain moves in.

The chance for rain will stick around Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures Wednesday will be in the lower 90s. It may be slightly cooler Thursday.

Gradually, the rain chances will decrease as we move towards the end of the workweek and into the weekend.

A few showers and storms are possible Friday.

Only isolated showers and storms are expected over the weekend. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday may climb into the lower 90s.

As far as the tropics go, things are pretty quiet. Cristobal will continue to push generally to the north, moving into Canada as a remnant low later this week.

Currently, there is only one area in the Atlantic being watched. It is not expected to get any stronger or develop any more.

The next named storm in the Atlantic will be called Dolly.