COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands was under a risk of severe weather early Monday morning, but thankfully was sparred of any bad weather. Sunshine will return to the area later today.

Rain will continue to move out of the state from west to east. High pressure will build back into the area.

High temperatures will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s with some sunshine this afternoon. Tonight will be mostly clear and seasonable. Lows will be in lower 50s.

Tuesday will be pleasant and warm. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s during the afternoon.

It will be slightly cooler Wednesday and dry, but clouds will start to move back into the area later in the day.

A low pressure system will move towards the area Thursday. Showers are likely Thursday along with some storms. The possibility of severe weather will have to be monitored. Highs temperatures Thursday will be in middle 70s.

Sunshine returns to the area Friday, but there may be a chance for more rain over the weekend.