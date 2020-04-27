COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weather will remain pleasant and quiet for the start of the workweek. The next best chance for rain comes on Wednesday.

Monday morning was cool across the area. Most locations reported lows in the middle and upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Today will be sunny, breezy and pleasant. High temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph today.

It will be mostly clear and cool tonight with lows dropping back down into the middle to upper 40s.

A few clouds will be possible Tuesday. It will be a warm day with highs in the lower 80s.

A cold front will approach the area Wednesday. Showers will be possible by mid-afternoon, but the better chance for rain will be late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center does have the Midlands under a small risk of severe weather Wednesday. If a severe thunderstorm were to develop, the greatest risks would be damaging wind gusts and hail, but the chance for severe weather is low.

Any rain should be out of the area by daybreak on Thursday. It will be cooler Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Friday will be seasonable and sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Things start to heat up over the weekend with lots of sunshine. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to middle 80s, but Sunday we may hit 90 degrees.

This would be the first time we have hit 90 this season. On average in Columbia, the first 90° day is on April 30.

Even though it may be hot Sunday, the 8-14 temperature outlook is indicating normal or slightly below normal temperatures between May 4 and May 10.