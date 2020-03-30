COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weekend was dry and hot. High temperatures were in the middle to upper 80s. The start of the workweek will be a little cooler.

A cold front moved through the area late Sunday. Today will be dry and slightly cooler. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight. Lows will be in the middle to upper 50s.

A low pressure system will cross over the area Tuesday. Rain will be likely. Some thunderstorms will be possible too. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

The latest run of our forecast model indicates the area could get between .25" to .50" of rain through early Wednesday. The heavier amounts appear to be further south, as of right now.

WLTX

The rain and clouds will gradually move out of the area Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle 60s for the first day of April.

Temperatures will slowly warm through the workweek. Highs will be near 70 Thursday. Temperatures will top out in the lower 70s Friday. Rain is not expected Thursday or Friday.

Pollen levels will be high today, but will improve tomorrow with the rain.

WLTX

As the rain moves out, pollen levels will rise again. Tree pollen will return to high levels by Wednesday.