More children have been hit by cars while waiting for a school bus, this time in Florida and Pennsylvania.

That makes six accidents at school bus stops in three days across the country.

According to our sister station WTSP, five children and two adults were all hit by a car while waiting at a school bus stop in Tampa on Thursday morning. Three of the children were 6 years old, one was 9 and the other was 12. The adults were both in their early 30s.

All of the people hit by the car were hospitalized, but only two children remain in the hospital as of Thursday night, according to WTSP. Investigators say the 47-year-old Tampa man driving the car that hit the group did not seem impaired at the time of the incident.

Also on Thursday morning, a 7-year-old child was found on the ground with fatal injuries by a school bus driver at a bus stop in Pennsylvania, according to NBC 10 in Philadelphia.

Tyrone Area School District Superintendent Cathy Harlow said on Facebook that the apparent hit-and-run happened before school. She also said "the bus driver on route arrived at the stop discovering the situation, contacted 911 and remained at the scene until first responders arrived."

State police are still looking for the driver, according to NBC 10.

An 11-year-old and a 13-year-old were hit in Louisville, Kentucky around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to our sister station WHAS in Louisville.

The two young brothers were hit by an unknown driver while crossing a busy intersection. Kentucky police are still looking for the driver

Two other incidents happened in Florida and Mississippi on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, twin boys and their big sister were hit by a car while boarding a school bus in Indiana. A fourth child was struck as well.

Xzavier and Mason Ingle, both 6, and Alivia Stahl, 9, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Fulton County. The fourth child, 11-year-old Maverik Lowe, was airlifted to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne with life-threatening injuries.

Sgt. Tony Slocum of the Indiana State Police said that the Tippecanoe Valley School corporation students were hit by a pick-up truck even though the bus was stopped with its lights flashing and its "STOP" arm extended.

The pickup truck's driver, 24-year-old Alyssa Shepherd, was arrested at her job just after 4 p.m., Indiana State Police said in a news release. Shepherd remained at the scene after the crash and cooperated with investigators. Her blood test did not indicate that alcohol or drugs played a factor, according to Gannett.

Shepherd was charged with multiple felony counts of reckless homicide and one misdemeanor count of passing a school bus when an arm signal device is extended, causing bodily injury, court records show.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were about 1,300 people killed in school transportation-related accidents between 2006 and 2015. About 100 of those victims were classified as school-age pedestrians.

64 percent of the children killed were stuck by a bus or a vehicle serving as a bus, while 36 percent were hit by other vehicles, the administration said.

