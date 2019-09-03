COLUMBIA, S.C. — The clouds hung around Saturday. High temperatures varied across the Midlands from the middle 50s to lower 70s.

Some sunshine is possible early Sunday, but there will be a chance for showers during the afternoon and evening hours.

An isolated thunderstorm is possible, but no severe weather is expected. High temperatures Sunday may climb into the middle to upper 70s.

The workweek will start off partly cloudy and dry. High temperatures Monday will be in the middle 70s.

It will be a little cooler Tuesday and Wednesday, but seasonable and dry. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

The clouds will build back into the area by Thursday. No rain is expected Thursday, but showers will return Friday.