COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 150 bills were pre-filed, late December 11th by South Carolina lawmakers.

The South Carolina General Assembly is gearing up for the second half of the 123rd legislative session.

Some bills that will get a lot of attention in January include a bill from House Speaker Jay Lucas and House leaders Representative Gary Simrill and Representative Todd Rutherford. The bill deals with the restructuring of the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees.

House Bill 4752 will begin staggering the terms of the board members starting July 1, 2021 and reduce the amount of times a board member can serve as chairman down to two terms. Those terms are also limited to two years.

According to the bill, "the terms of current elected trustees serving in office on June 30, 2021, expire on that date. Before June 30, 2021, the General Assembly shall elect nine new trustees, with one from each of the seven congressional districts and two at-large. A trustee must reside in the congressional district from which he is elected."

For a full look at the bill, check out the link here.

Another bill coming out of the House will give public school teachers and full-time librarians, 30-minute duty-free periods away from instruction and students. The bill will also give school districts the option to schedule these periods, but say that it should not increase the school day.

Many of the bills coming out of the House focus on education.

Over in the Senate, they've pre-filed 90 bills.

Senator Mia McLeod and Gerald Malloy are pushing for a bill called the "Hate Crime Prevention Act of 2020." The bill would make it unlawful to cause bodily harm or threaten to cause bodily harm because of perceived race, color, religion, sexual orientation, or national origin.

For a full look at the pre-filed bills, click on the link here.