COLUMBIA, S.C. — Parking services for the City of Columbia is collecting school supplies for citations.

They started the "Donations for Citations" push started on August 7th. So far, the city has received $500 worth of school supplies from 50 tickets. They are hoping have 100 donors by the end of the program.

The program ends September 21st and they are planning on holding the program again next year.

"Statistics tell us that geniuses live in every single zip code in every single community," says Mayor Steve Benjamin. "We know the opportunity is not as broadly dispersed in the community. Making sure that kids have what they need to go to school and live up to their God-given potential, that's our job. That's not just their job as parents, but it's our collective responsibility as a community."

The school supplies, including notebooks, pencils, pens and paper, should be of equal or greater value of the citation.

The program was modeled after the city of Las Vegas, NV, who recently allowed their parking tickets to be paid in school supplies.

Once the supplies is collected by Parking Services, it will be distributed through the Ynotu2 organization.

School supplies can be delivered to the Parking Services office at the Lincoln Street Garage located at 820 Washington Street in Columbia.