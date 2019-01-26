COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weekend started off sunny and dry. More clouds will move into the area Sunday, but no rain is expected.

Saturday morning was cold. Columbia dropped to 23 degrees, which is the coldest low of the season so far for Columbia. Cedar Creek reported a low of 19 degrees.

The coldest morning lows across the Midlands Saturday.

WLTX

High temperatures Saturday did climb into the middle 50s under abundant sunshine.

The clouds will return to the area by Sunday afternoon as a storm system moves off the coast of the Southeast. No rain is expected for the Midlands over the weekend.

The clouds may stick around into early parts of Monday. Our in-house forecast model brings a few showers to the eastern half of the Midlands early Monday. Right now, we will keep the forecast dry for Monday with just partly cloudy conditions. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s for the start of the new workweek.

A cold front will approach the area Tuesday. This will bring some scattered showers to the area during the afternoon hours. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 50s.

A few of the forecast models have hinted that the rain could turn over to a wintry mix late Tuesday in parts of the Midlands. Climatologically, this typically does not happen.

Forecast model for early Tuesday afternoon.

WLTX

Usually for us, in these situations, the mountains delay the real cold air from moving into our area. By the time the atmosphere is cold enough for snow with these cold fronts, the precipitation is usually long gone.

This is not a good scenario for the Midlands to see any wintry precipitation. One important rule of thumb for us and wintry weather: The cold air has to be in place first. In this case, the cold air will be behind the rain.

As the rain moves out, colder air will filter into the area. Wednesday will be breezy, sunny and cold. Lows will be in the middle 20s, highs will be in the middle 40s.

There is some concern that lingering water on the roads could cause some slick roads Wednesday morning. That may have to be monitored as we go into the middle of the week.

,