COLUMBIA, S.C. — The dry conditions will continue through the weekend. Temperatures will be near-normal during the afternoon.

Low temperatures Saturday and Sunday morning will still be pleasant. Look for temperatures to start off in the middle and upper 60s both days.

Saturday and Sunday afternoon will be hot, but seasonable. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. We are not expecting any rain over the weekend.

The forecast for our area lakes and the coast looks good for Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s on the lakes.

Along the coast, highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. It will be dry along the coast too.

Monday and Tuesday will be hot across the Midlands. The humidity will increase too. It will be mostly sunny Monday and partly cloudy Tuesday.

A few isolated showers or storms will be possible Wednesday. Gradually, the chance for rain will increase Thursday and Friday.