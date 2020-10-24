Deputy LaKiya Rouse left work on Tuesday after feeling ill and was later admitted to the hospital. Less than 24 hours later, she passed away.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro family is still in shock, and mourning the loss of a 26-year-old Sheriff's Deputy, who died unexpectedly this week, after testing positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, LaKiya Rouse reported for work as a bailiff at the Guilford County Courthouse but left early on Tuesday feeling ill. The Sheriff's Office says Rouse was admitted to the hospital, and passed away less than 24 hours later.

Although she tested positive for COVID-19, medical officials have not linked the virus to her death.

"LaKiya was just a spirit, that, even from a baby she was always loving and always like to hug and always loved people," said her mother, Joy Rouse, "She was a smart young lady. Not only did she have the beauty - she had brains behind it."

Rouse said her daughter was the rock of their family. She said once LaKiya joined the Sheriff's Office, she loved her job as a bailiff - and the people she worked for - such as Judge Lora Cubbage.

"As I do this interview, I can see her now... smiling, and telling me to be strong," she said.

Since Wednesday, Rouse says so many people reached out with condolences, prayers, and wonderful memories about her daughter LaKiya. In her grief, she reminded others to cherish their loved ones.

"Love each other. Call and check on each other. Don't let anything in the past keep you from being with your family," she said, "As you can see I am a mother. One day my baby was here, the next day my baby was gone."

Sheriff Danny Rogers said Deputy Rouse worked a full day shift as a bailiff at the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro on Monday, Oct. 19. He said Rouse spent time in Courtrooms 1C, 1D, 2B, and 2C while on duty.

The Sheriff issued an alert for anyone who may have been in those Greensboro courtrooms Monday to get tested for COVID-19 and be vigilant for any coronavirus-related symptoms.