PHOENIX — The mother of a newborn girl found dead inside an Amazon facility last week in Phoenix has been arrested, according to police.

Phoenix police said Samantha Vivier was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on one count of unlawful disposal of human remains.

The baby girl was found in a women’s restroom in a secured area at the Amazon facility near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Wednesday night, Jan. 16.

Police said they spoke with Vivier after the discovery and that she was cooperating with the investigation.

The Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner is still investigating the baby girl’s death.