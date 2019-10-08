ATLANTA — Nearly 3-and-a-half years have passed since Morgan Bauer went missing.

On Saturday, Bauer's mother came to a community event in downtown Atlanta to hand out flyers of her daughter's case.

"There isn't a lot of information out there," Morgan's mother Sherri Keenan said. "Morgan is a cold case, but an active cold case with the Atlanta Police Department."

Keenan said that, in February of 2016, Bauer flew to Atlanta. She stayed for one night with someone she had met online and then stayed in a couple of motels.

Bauer very briefly worked as an exotic dancer in the Gainesville area, according to her mother, before coming back to the Atlanta area to apply for a job.

RELATED: Police: Child on e-scooter grazed by car in SE Atlanta

Bauer flew into Atlanta on February 12, 2016, and last updated her social media accounts 17 days later, according to the Atlanta Police Department's missing person report for her case.

"We hope that somehow she sees this on the news and she knows that we are still searching for her and will never stop looking."

Morgan Bauer

Provided

This past February friends and family released balloons in Atlanta to mark Morgan's 23rd birthday.

In 2016 Keenan launched the 'Missing Morgan' Facebook page which now has nearly 8,000 members.

RELATED: 'Cocaine' in Georgia Southern QB's traffic stop turns out to be bird poop

Online, APD is still requesting anyone with information to contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

Bauer is described as having her ears gauged and lip pierced twice. Her family also said she has several tattoos: a sun-moon near her right shoulder inside a Celtic design, an anchor with the words "whatever you love can be taken away, so live like it's your dying day" on left wrist, a blue and orange jellyfish on arm from her inner wrist to elbow, and a black tree and flowers on the back of her neck.

Keenan said a $10,000 reward is being offered in her daughter's case. Bauer's family has set-up an anonymous tip line at 1-855-MORGANB.