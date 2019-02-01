The mother of the two children who died following a house fire in east Charlotte Wednesday morning has also died, according to a family member of her husband.

Family members confirmed Thursday a two-year-old girl passed away. On Wednesday, an eight-year-old boy died, Charlotte fire said.

Leticia Dominguez, who survived the fire, said the children were her friend's. Dominguez added a three-month old boy is still fighting for his life at the Burn Unit.

“The hospital can’t say if he will live or not," she said.

A total of seven people were rushed to hospitals and were listed in critical condition. Five victims were children, according to Charlotte Fire.

Dominguez told NBC Charlotte one moment there was calm the next chaos.

“We all started running; we grabbed our kids and started running," she said.

Hours later, Dominguez, along with her husband and children were at the hospital after the house they had lived in for a few months went up in flames.

“And it all happened so fast, my cousin was in the other room and yelled, 'Get out of here, get out of the house,'” she said.

Dominguez said another family was staying at the house, and by the time they heard smoke detectors, it was too late to do anything but grab the kids and run.

According to Dominguez, they are working on filling out paperwork to get the bodies of the two children and mother who have passed so they can be brought back to Guatemala.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 1900 block of Academy Street, about a half-mile from Garinger High School, around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

"The house right across from is me is on fire," said the person who called 911. "It's flaming."

It took a team of 30 firefighters around 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Charlotte Fire said of the 10 people inside the home; four were able to get out of the house on their own. Medic said the injuries suffered by those inside were a mixture of burns and smoke inhalation.

"We had significant fire from the home," said Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson. "Units quickly knocked down the fire and we did search and rescue operations. We removed four victims and we worked with Medic to treat and transport those four victims."

Officials said the fire was ruled accidental, related to an unattended candle. However, Dominguez told NBC Charlotte she didn't think that was the cause. Instead, she thought it was electrical or a gas line rupture.

The fire caused $120,000 in property damage, officials report. The medical examiner will release the manners of death when the report is completed.

Authorities said fatal fires were on the rise in 2018. By July 2018, the number of deadly blazes in Charlotte eclipsed 2017's amount for the entire year.

The alarming trend stretched statewide. By the midway point of last year, the number of lives lost in fires had already surpassed 2017's total in North Carolina.