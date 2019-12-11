ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Ever since street squad arrived here in Orangeburg one of the top pieces of input we always hear is that Orangeburg needs a local movie theater! Well we’re happy to announce that that request is coming true.

The blue bird is returning to its roots as the newly refurbished theater will once again show movies.

The motion pictures will play on a 12 feet tall and 20 feet wide screen flanking the stage.

The plan is for tickets to to start at $5 per person with the kick off of the first movie screening on Friday Dec 13 of “A Nun’s Curse” with animated holiday classic the Polar Express following the next week playing from Dec 22-Dec 28th.

Tickets can be purchased in person or online.

"This is more so for the community than for the BlueBird and the legacy of the Edisto (now Blue Bird) Theater," says Randy Etters, building manager, "We are looking forward."

Coming in January the plan is to have something whether it be a movie, concert or theatrical play in the space every weekend.