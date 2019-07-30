IRMO, S.C. — A fatal accident stopped traffic on the Lake Murray Dam near Hwy 6 on Monday night.

According to the Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, the accident happened just before 9 p.m. on Monday, July 29 when an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle collided.

The motorcyclist has been identified as 32-year-old John William Bafford III of Gilbert. Bafford was pronounced dead at the scene due to the injuries he sustained in the collision.

Bafford was not wearing a helmet when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with the 18-wheeler. The driver of the 18-wheeler was transported to an area hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.

Tweet about accident on Lake Murray Dam

SCHP

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.